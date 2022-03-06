Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.45.

ED traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $89.88. 1,754,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,316. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.62. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 193 shares of company stock worth $16,615. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

