Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $63.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Continental Resources traded as high as $60.60 and last traded at $60.19, with a volume of 28484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.10.

CLR has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after buying an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,316,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Continental Resources by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after purchasing an additional 488,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 437,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

