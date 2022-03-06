Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,276 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,419,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,704,000 after buying an additional 654,500 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

