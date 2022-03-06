Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,310 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX opened at $90.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average of $108.56. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.25 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

