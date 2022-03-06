Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

CTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of CVE:CTS traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.45. The company had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

