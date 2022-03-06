Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTS shares. Cormark increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

TSE CTS traded down C$0.34 on Friday, reaching C$9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 439,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.79. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.58 and a 1-year high of C$13.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 160.53.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

