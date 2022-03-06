CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Update

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,100 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the January 31st total of 617,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
CooTek (Cayman) stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,151,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,797. CooTek has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $14.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.
CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CooTek (Cayman) (CTK)
