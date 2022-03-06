Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives $28.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

OFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 711,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,738,000 after purchasing an additional 649,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,982,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,949,000 after purchasing an additional 361,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,773,000 after purchasing an additional 178,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,641,000 after purchasing an additional 56,537 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

