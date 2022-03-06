Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,571,000 after buying an additional 5,527,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 710,126 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 915,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 337,302 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 460.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 242,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 486,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OFC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

