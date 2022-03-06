Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $525.50 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.89 and its 200-day moving average is $500.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.82.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.