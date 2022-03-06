Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Lowered to $603.00 at Truist Financial

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $606.00 to $603.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.82.

Shares of COST stock opened at $525.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.74. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

