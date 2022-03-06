Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in February

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Shares of GSEFF remained flat at $$77.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 575. Covivio has a 12 month low of $77.09 and a 12 month high of $89.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average is $83.11.

Get Covivio alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Covivio from €83.00 ($93.26) to €78.00 ($87.64) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels & Service Sector, Car Parks, German Residential, and France Residential. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.