Credit Suisse Group Cuts eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $16.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EHTH. Truist Financial cut shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered eHealth from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.80.
NASDAQ EHTH opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $310.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.13. eHealth has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $78.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $1,574,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 233,451 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About eHealth (Get Rating)
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eHealth (EHTH)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.