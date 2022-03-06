Credit Suisse Group Cuts eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $16.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EHTH. Truist Financial cut shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered eHealth from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.80.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $310.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.13. eHealth has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eHealth will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $1,574,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 233,451 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

