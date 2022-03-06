Credits Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $126,717.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and $126,717.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credits has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

