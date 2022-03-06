Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.93

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.93 and traded as high as C$3.88. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$3.84, with a volume of 1,466,461 shares trading hands.

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The firm has a market cap of C$590.67 million and a PE ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.93.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at C$4,700,417.79.

Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

