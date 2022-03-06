Critical Review: AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AMB Financial and Riverview Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riverview Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.96%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than AMB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and Riverview Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A Riverview Bancorp 34.09% 13.37% 1.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMB Financial and Riverview Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.82 $10.47 million $0.95 7.95

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Risk & Volatility

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats AMB Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMB Financial (Get Rating)

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It is also involved in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans. The company was founded on November 23, 1993 and is headquartered in St. John, IN.

About Riverview Bancorp (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans, and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services consisting of trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

