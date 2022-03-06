CROAT (CROAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $177,382.62

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. CROAT has a total market cap of $177,382.62 and approximately $14.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 91,551,906 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.