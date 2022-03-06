Croda International Plc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Croda International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COIHY. UBS Group raised Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

COIHY stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.91. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

