Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) PT Set at $5.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CRON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.70.
Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.86. Cronos Group has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $10.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.
About Cronos Group (Get Rating)
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
