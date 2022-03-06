Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) PT Set at $5.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.86. Cronos Group has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $10.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 209.44%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

