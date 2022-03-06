Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,574 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,481,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,892,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 697.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 83.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 242,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,030,000 after buying an additional 110,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $87.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.94.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

