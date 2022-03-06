Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,370,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,687,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2,311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 525,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 503,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,137,000 after buying an additional 417,948 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.84) to €5.40 ($6.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.97) to €6.30 ($7.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.87) to €7.30 ($8.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

