Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Welltower by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 97,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $87.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average of $84.19. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

