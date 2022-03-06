Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,110 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,437 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,314 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $295,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 69.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,234 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 42,636 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.8% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $418,982.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $126.49 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. KeyCorp cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

