Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 916 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after purchasing an additional 774,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 490,211 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,333,000 after buying an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,087,000 after acquiring an additional 104,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $147.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.58 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

