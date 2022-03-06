Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $125.24 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $107.18 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

