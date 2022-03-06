Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 18,180 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,180 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,669,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,481,000 after purchasing an additional 96,664 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,889,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,625,000 after purchasing an additional 452,940 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Guggenheim cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

