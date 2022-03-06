Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 6,160 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Nucor by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Shares of NUE opened at $138.72 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $140.25. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

