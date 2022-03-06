Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Short Interest Down 48.3% in February

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the January 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CRU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 17,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,301. Crucible Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

