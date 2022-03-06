CTS (NYSE:CTS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. cut their price objective on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

NYSE:CTS opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. CTS has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.73.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CTS will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CTS by 1,132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 28.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

