Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,790 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in iStar in the third quarter worth $1,673,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iStar in the third quarter worth $4,448,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in iStar by 26.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 328,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 68,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in iStar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,978,000 after buying an additional 21,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in iStar in the third quarter worth $623,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.82. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

