Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $738,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 57,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $36,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $5,577,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $4,194,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $88.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $130.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.