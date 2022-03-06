Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $752,000 in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,819,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after buying an additional 2,807,033 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $9,999,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 21.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,612,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,546,000 after buying an additional 982,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.01.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

