Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 38,017 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,017 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,329,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 58.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 30.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 186,980.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $4,717,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,141 shares of company stock worth $14,079,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NARI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Inari Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.