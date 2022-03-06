Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 437,233 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 437,233 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 105,829 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after purchasing an additional 407,179 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 342,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 79,216 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,313,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBAN stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

