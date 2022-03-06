Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI stock opened at $202.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.02 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.08.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

