Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cumulus Media currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of CMLS opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumulus Media (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

