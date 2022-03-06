CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVR Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.78.

CVI stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 1.66. CVR Energy has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

