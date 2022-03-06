CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $1,545,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.39.

Shares of CYBR traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.24. The stock had a trading volume of 367,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,567. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.