CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.01. CyrusOne posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $6,395,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 15.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 9.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 101.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CONE traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,870. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 430.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $62.63 and a 12 month high of $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 990.48%.

CyrusOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.