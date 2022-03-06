Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYXT. Truist Financial began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,099. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

