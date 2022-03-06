Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Down 37.8% in February

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

DIFTY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 68,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,418. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

