Dash (DASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $927.65 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $927.65 million and approximately $140.93 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $87.41 or 0.00224836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003054 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000811 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00033455 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000104 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,613,036 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

