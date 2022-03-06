Databroker (DTX) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 31.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Databroker has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $4,526.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00035324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00104704 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.