Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $262.90

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $262.90 and last traded at $260.27, with a volume of 420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $268.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

