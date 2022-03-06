DEEPSPACE (DPS) Achieves Market Cap of $10.38 Million

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded up 40.4% against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $10.38 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.24 or 0.06778523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,371.63 or 1.00030189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048687 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

