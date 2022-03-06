Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DNLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.65. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $422,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $909,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,357. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

