Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.52

Denison Mines Corp (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.37. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 127,635 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.86.
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
