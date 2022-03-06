DerivaDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $900,807.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $58.32 million and approximately $900,807.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00005918 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043414 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.78 or 0.06653114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,837.02 or 1.00181433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047747 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

