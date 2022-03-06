Dero (DERO) Market Cap Reaches $141.68 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.62 or 0.00032145 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $141.68 million and $613,236.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,249.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.94 or 0.06743821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.62 or 0.00263990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.94 or 0.00741251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00069487 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00424844 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.25 or 0.00288542 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,229,697 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.