Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading Down 0.5%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.03 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 68.65 ($0.92). 4,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 24,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.93).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.44. The firm has a market cap of £41.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67.

About Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST)

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

